St. Petersburg to host Russia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina friendly football match

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will play a friendly match against the national squad of Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 19 in Saint Petersburg, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced in a statement on Friday.

The RFU announced earlier in the week that the Russian national football team was scheduled to play a friendly match against the team of Kyrgyzstan on September 24 in Bishkek and then another away friendly match against Iran in November. The date for the friendly match is yet to be announced.

The friendly against the Kyrgyz football squad on September 24 will be the first international-level game for the Russian team since November 2021.

The press service of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments, including the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated later the same decision in regard to Russian football. Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian national football team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they had another chance to qualify for the world’s largest football tournament. The playoff stage was scheduled to be held in March this year.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.