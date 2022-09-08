Khabarovsk governor lashes out at global wave of suspensions against Russian athletes

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. When speaking to TASS on Thursday, Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov of the Khabarovsk Region laced into the international wave of suspensions against Russian athletes, branding it a ‘diktat’ issued by US and European puppeteers, and he went on to further condemn it as discrimination and a move to destroy the world sports system.

"What did the leadership say when our athletes were banned from the Olympics? They called for organizing alternative tournaments. That’s what leadership is for; to set the guidelines," Degtyaryov said, speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"But the fact itself [of Russia’s suspension] is outrageous and discriminatory. In principle, it is the destruction of the global sports system under the diktat of the American and European puppeteers," said Degtyaryov, who previously served as the chairman of the State Duma’s (the lower house of the Russian parliament) Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs.

"To put it simply, this is unfair competition. They are cleaning the field, getting rid of our powerful athletes. This is an unfair fight. The same scenario is underway on energy markets," Degtyaryov added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Early last month, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild that it was still too early to alter the IOC's February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular, "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, and no national colors."

