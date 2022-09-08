Russian Football Union should fight for national team’s access to 2022 Euro Cup qualifiers

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Chances of the Russian national football team playing in the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup qualifiers exist, but the Russian Football Union (RFU) should be fighting for them, Vyacheslav Koloskov, the RFU president emeritus, told TASS on Thursday.

The UEFA Executive Committee made a number of decisions on May 2 in regard to Russian football clubs and national teams. In particular, the UEFA barred Russian football clubs from all European tournaments in the 2022/2023 season, banned the national men’s team from the League of Nations and the women’s national team from the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro. The 2024 Euro Cup qualifiers round is not on the list of the tournaments, which Russia has been barred from.

"This question should be rather addressed not to me but to Alexander Dyukov [RFU president] and Maxim Mitrofanov [RFU acting secretary general], who deal with this problem and are in a constant contact with the UEFA administration and colleagues from other national federations," Koloskov, who is also a former vice president of FIFA, said. "We should hope that we [Russia] will be granted access."

"There were no legal grounds at the very beginning, when UEFA and FIFA introduced sanctions, and clearly it was a political decision. There are still chances and the RFU needs to fight for them," he continued.

"Missing out from the 2024 Euro Cup will be certainly a tremendous blow for the Russian football because in this case we will be sided from major sports tournaments for two more years," Koloskov noted. "It will surely impact the Russian football. I mean that it will affect the motivation of players, because one of the important motivation aspects is playing in international tournaments."

The press office of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced to TASS earlier in the day that a decision on the Russian national football team’s participation in the qualifiers for the 2024 Euro Cup has not been made yet.

The qualifying draw for the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup will be hosted by Germany’s Frankfurt am Main on October 9. The 2024 UEFA Euro Cup will be held in Germany and run from June 14 to July 14, 2024 with 24 participating national teams.

FIFA’s press service announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments, including the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) later proclaimed the same decision with regards to Russian football. Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.