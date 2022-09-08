UEFA says no decision yet on Russia joining 2024 Euro Cup qualifiers

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A decision on the Russian national football team’s participation in the qualifiers for the 2024 Euro Cup has not been made yet, the press office of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) told TASS on Thursday.

The UEFA Executive Committee made a number of decisions on May 2 in regard to Russian football clubs and national teams. In particular, the UEFA barred Russian football clubs from all European tournaments in the 2022/2023 season, banned the national men’s team from the League of Nations and the women’s national team from the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro. The 2024 Euro Cup qualifiers round is not on the list of the tournaments, which Russia has been barred from.

"The matter has not been decided on yet," the UEFA said in response to a TASS correspondent’s question on whether the Russian national team would be allowed to play in the 2024 Euro Cup qualifiers.

The qualifying draw for the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup will be hosted by Germany’s Frankfurt am Main on October 9. The 2024 UEFA Euro Cup will be held in Germany and run from June 14 to July 14, 2024 with 24 participating national teams.

FIFA’s press service announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments, including the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) later proclaimed the same decision with regards to Russian football. Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Wednesday that the Russian national football team was scheduled to play a friendly match against the team of Kyrgyzstan on September 24 in Bishkek and then another away friendly match against Iran in November.

The friendly against the Kyrgyz football squad on September 24 will be the first international-level game for the Russian team since November 2021. The RFU added that it was also in talks to organize another friendly match for the national team this autumn.