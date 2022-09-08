IOC eyes cybersport for 2024 Summer Olympics

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering cybersport for the program of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Russian eSports Federation President Dmitry Smith told TASS on Thursday.

"Cybersport is gradually making its way into the Olympic Games," Smith said, speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "It has been part of the Asian Olympic Games for seven years already and was represented as an extracurricular event at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo."

"The IOC is currently pondering over the best way to integrate cybersport into the next Olympics in Paris," he continued.

"After all, everything is very simple. Interest in cybersport is on the rise, yet concerning the Olympics, it doesn’t feel too important. This is why our colleagues need to settle one issue, which is to provide a spectator audience. They believe that with the help of cybersport this problem can be easily solved," Smith added.

