Russia’s Rublev fails to make it to US Open semifinals losing to Tiafoe of US

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev lost to American Frances Tiafoe in quarterfinals of the US Open. The match took place on Wednesday.

Tiafoe, the 22 seed, completely outplayed Rublev, the ninth seed, winning 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 without losing serve. In the semifinals he will face the winner of the final quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (3) and Jannik Sinner of Italy (11). Russian Karen Khachanov (27) and Norwegian Casper Ruud (5) will meet in other semifinals.

Rublev, 24, is ranked eleventh in the world and has won eight ATP titles. The Russian has never been past the quarterfinal stage at Grand Slams. At the Tokyo Olympics, Rublev won the gold medal in mixed doubles with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Tiafoe, 24, is ranked 26th in the world and has won one ATP title. Reaching the semi-finals of the US Open is his best achievement in a Grand Slam tournament.