Russia’s final roster for football friendly against Kyrgyzstan to list 27 players — coach

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The final roster of the Russian national football team for the friendly match against Kyrgyzstan later this month will list up to 27 players, team’s Head Coach Valery Karpin said on Wednesday.

The press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced in a statement earlier on Wednesday that the Russian national football team was scheduled to play a friendly match against the team of Kyrgyzstan on September 24 in Bishkek and then another away friendly match against Iran in November.

"There were more players on the extended roster," Karpin told journalists. "The final roster will list 23 fielders and three of four goalkeepers."

The RFU added that it was also in talks to organize another friendly match for the national team this autumn. The friendly against the Kyrgyz football squad on September 24 will be the first international-level game for the Russian team since November 2021.

Commenting on the RFU’s decision to organize friendly matches, Karpin said earlier in the day "The coaching staff of the Russian national team is happy with an opportunity to gather again for a training camp."

The press service of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments, including the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated later the same decision in regard to Russian football. Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian national football team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they had another chance to qualify for the world’s largest football tournament. The playoff stage was scheduled to be held in March this year.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.