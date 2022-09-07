Russian national football team set to play friendlies against Kyrgyzstan, Iran

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian national football team is set to play a friendly match against the team of Kyrgyzstan on September 24 in Bishkek and then another away friendly match against Iran in November, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The RFU is also in talks currently to organize another friendly match for the national team this autumn. The friendly against the Kyrgyz football squad on September 24 will be the first international-level game for the Russian team since November 2021.

"The coaching staff of the Russian national team is happy with an opportunity to gather again for a training camp," team’s Head Coach Valery Karpin said. "We will soon announce an extended roster of the national team’s players and publish a schedule of the team’s work."

The press service of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments, including the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated later the same decision in regard to Russian football. Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian national football team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they had another chance to qualify for the world’s largest football tournament. The playoff stage was scheduled to be held in March this year.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.