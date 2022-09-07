Russian athletes train to participate in 2024 Summer Olympics — deputy premier

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia is preparing to send its athletes to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"We are getting ready to our Olympic team’s participation in the next Olympic Games. We’ll see what happens," Chernyshenko said.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held between July 26 and August 11.