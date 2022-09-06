Kremlin emphasizes maintaining efforts dedicated to protecting Russian athletes rights

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was crucial to continue the ongoing efforts devoted to defending the interests of Russian athletes.

"Our priority is to keep up our perpetual endeavors to defend the interests of our athletes," Peskov said, speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far East.

"For them, it is highly essential to get the national flag back again and the right to participate in all international sports tournaments as soon as possible," he stressed.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Early last month, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild that it was still too early to alter the IOC's February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, and no national colors."

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."