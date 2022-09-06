‘Positive development’: Kremlin hails Dvorkovich’s re-election as FIDE president

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the re-election of Arkady Dvorkovich as president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) was a positive event for Russia.

"Dvorkovich has been re-elected and this was a positive development," Peskov, who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Chess Federation, said on the sidelines of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum.

"It was very good indeed that our compatriot has been elected president of such an authoritative international sports organization and it is also quite unique," the Russian presidential spokesman stated.

Dvorkovich was re-elected as president of the World Chess Federation on August 7 at the FIDE General Assembly in India’s Chennai. His rival was Ukraine’s Andrey Barishpolets.

As many as 179 delegates out of 194 attending the congress took part in the vote. Five delegates abstained and one ballot was recognized as invalid. Dvorkovich secured 157 votes in his favor, while Barishpolets got only 16.

Dvorkovich, 50, was first elected the president of FIDE in October 2018.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."