Kremlin weighs in on potential visit to Russia by Canadian NHL veteran Phil Esposito

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. A visit by Canada’s best scorer of the legendary ice hockey 1972 Super Series Phil Esposito to Russia is possible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The eight ice hockey matches of the 1972 Super Series were hosted by Canada and the Soviet Union between September 2 and 28 of that year, with Team Canada emerging as the eventual winner. It was the very first hockey encounter between the USSR and Canada, whose national team was mostly packed with NHL players at that time.

In an interview with TASS last week, Esposito revealed his plans of coming to Russia either in September or October. The NHL veteran said he was working on a documentary about the 1972 Super Series and wanted President Vladimir Putin to be a part of this film.

"We don’t know anything about it, but theoretically it is possible," Peskov said, speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far East.

Russia’s ex-hockey player Alexander Yakushev, who was the best scorer for the Soviet Union’s team at the 1972 Super Series, told TASS earlier in the month that in March 2020 Putin signed a decree to award Esposito the Order of Friendship. That said, the Canadian hockey veteran wants to come to Moscow and get the award personally from the Russian president and make it a part of his documentary.

