Russia to continue protecting its athletes’ interests, Kremlin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The situation around Russia’s participation in international sports contests is sticky now, but Moscow will continue protecting the interests of its athletes, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are obliged in contacts, including the IOC [International Olympic Committee - TASS] and other organizations, to continue protecting the interests of our athletes, which is the case in fact. Though the situation is obviously not simple," he said when asked to comment on the global sports setup and to estimate the probability of Russian athletes to be allowed to participate in the Olympic Games in 2024.

The situation with unprecedented restrictions for Russia in this area has been discussed many times at various events with President Vladimir Putin’s participation, Peskov added.

"The president noted the necessity to introduce a whole system of domestic contests, expanded contests with the participation of other, friendly countries that will enable our athletes to keep fit," the spokesman said.