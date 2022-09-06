Chess player Karyakin confident FIDE will renew his disqualification

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian chess master Sergey Karyakin is confident that FIDE will extend his disqualification for tournaments under its auspices.

"My disqualification ends in September but I know from my sources FIDE will hold a new meeting to consider the extension. I am 90% confident my disqualification will be renewed," the chess master told TASS.

FIDE disqualified Karyakin for six months due to public presentation of his political position. On February 27, Karyakin posted a public letter, where he supported the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.