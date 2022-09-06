First Far Eastern international e-sports tournament kicks off at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The international e-sports tournament in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) discipline has started in Vladivostok as part of the sports program of the Eastern Economic Forum, one of tournament organizers Alexander Obnovlenny told TASS on Tuesday.

"The tournament has already started. It will last for two days. The first match is between teams of the Primorsky Region and the Republic of Belarus. Further to games, we will have plenty of off-game activities," Obnovlenny said. Master classes from e-sports starts, a demo game and an autograph session with Mikhail Stolyarov (Dosia), the champion of PGL Major Krakow 2017 and the professional CS: GO player, are planned.

The Cyber-tour U18 e-sports tournament is being held on September 6 and 7. Teams from several Russian regions, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan participate in the contest.

