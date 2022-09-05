Russian tennis player Rublev enters US Open quarterfinals

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev defeated UK player Cameron Norrie in the US Open match Monday.

The meeting ended with 6:4, 6:4, 6:4 score in Rublev’s favor. In quarterfinals, the Russian player will meet the winner of the match between Spain’s Rafael Nadal and US’ Francis Tiafoe.

Rublev, 24, is on the 11th place in the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) rating. In 2021, Rublev become an Olympics champion in a mixed double with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and won the PTPA Cup and Davis Cup within the Russian national team.

Norrie, 27, occupies the 9th position of the global rating. He has four PTPA titles. His best result at the Grand Slam tournaments is entering semifinals in 2022 Wimbledon Championships.