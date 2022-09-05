Russian tennis chief believes Khachanov can clear 2022 US Open quarterfinals

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Even though Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios causes a heap of trouble for his opponents by playing without rhythm, but Russia’s Karen Khachanov is capable of beating him in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open if he performs well on the serve, Shamil Tarpishchev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Monday.

"Khachanov is capable of defeating Kyrgios, but it is extremely important for Karen to be good on the serve. He is playing strong using the long shots. However, Kyrgios alternates the game, he has no tempo and it hard for all of his opponents," Tarpishchev said.

Russia’ 26-year-old Khachanov reached the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament in the United States ousting Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the previous round, while Kyrgios secured a spot in the quarterfinals beating the reigning US Open champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia with the final score of 7-6 (13-11); 3-6; 6-3; 6-2.

Speaking about Medvedev’s defeat, the RTF president said the Australian gained the advantage over the top-seed Russian by winning the opening set.

"The opening set decided everything. If Daniil won it, the rest of the match would have belonged to him," Tarpishchev said. "There was the psychological context - it is easier for the one who takes the first set. Unfortunately, this did not happen with us, but it’s not tragic, that's what tennis is about."

Medvedev, 26, currently leads the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Top-10 Rankings playing under a neutral status at international tennis tournaments. The 26-year-old player from the Russian Federation is the winner of 14 ATP tournaments. He is also the winner of the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals.

Playing it neutral at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.