Russian forward Svechnikov signs up with NHL’s San Jose Sharks

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian forward Yevgeny Svechnikov signed a contract with the NHL (the National Hockey League) San Jose Sharks club, his agent Dan Milstein wrote on his Twitter account.

The agreement has been inked for a one-year period while the financial side of the deal was not revealed.

Svechnikov, 25, played the previous NHL season for Winnipeg Jets having scored 19 points (seven goal, 12 assists) in 72 matches. Prior to joining Winnipeg Jets, the Russian forward played for NHL’s Detroit Red Wings and he is also the silver medal winner of the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.

NHL’s San Jose Sharks finished last season in the 6th place of the Pacific Division failing to qualify for the Playoff Series. NHL's new season is set to kick off on October 7.