Russian tennis star Rublev beats Shapovalov in Round 3 of 2022 US Open

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev reached Round 4 of the 2022 US Open defeating on Saturday Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4; 2-6; 6-7 (3-7); 6-4; 7-6 (10-7).

In the next round Rublev, seeded 9th, is set to face 7-seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

Rublev, 24, has won 11 ATP tournaments. Reaching the quarterfinals has thus far been the best result for him in Grand Slams. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and won the 2021 Davis Cup.

The 2022 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 29 and September 11. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is the reigning US Open champion. Both Medvedev and Rublev are playing under a neutral status at the Grand Slam tournament in New York.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.