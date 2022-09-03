Russian tennis star Medvedev advances to fourth round at US Open

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev on Saturday blazed past China’s Wu Yibing in the third round at the US Open.

Medvedev, the top-seeded player, won 6:4, 6:2 and 6:2, and faces Australian Nick Kyrgios, seeded 23rd, in the fourth round.

Medvedev, 26, is the World No. 1. He has won 14 ATP titles, with his victory at last year’s US Open being his best result. In 2021, he also clinched ATP Cup and Davis Cup victories for the Russian Tennis Federation.

Wu Yibing, 22, is ranked 174th in the world. He has not won any ATP titles, and his appearance in the third round was his best Grand Slam result.

Established in 1881, the US Open is the final and fourth Grand Slam tournament of the year. The hardcourt tournament finishes on September 11, with total player compensation surpassing $60 million.