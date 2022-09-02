Russia’s Kudermetova advances to Round 4 of 2022 US open with straight sets win

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova defeated on Friday Dalma Galfi of Hungary in the 3rd Round of the US Open tennis tournament.

Russia’s Kudermetova, seeded 18th at the US Open, beat her Hungarian opponent with the straight sets win of 6-2; 6-0.

Kudermetova, playing under a neutral status, is now set to face in the next round Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who defeated earlier in the day Shelby Rogers of the United States (4-6: 6-4; 6-3).

The 2022 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 29 and September 11 and has $60 million in prize money up for grabs.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.