Soviet hockey star Yakushev says waiting for Canada’s Esposito visit to Moscow

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Canada’ s best scorer of the legendary ice hockey 1972 Super Series Phil Esposito is still able to come to Russia to finish his documentary about that tournament, Russia’s ex-hockey player Alexander Yakushev, who was the best scorer for the Soviet Union’s team at that tournament, told TASS on Friday.

The eight ice hockey matches making up the 1972 Super Series were hosted by Canada and the Soviet Union between September 2 and 28 of that year, with Team Canada emerging as the eventual winner. It was the very first hockey encounter between the USSR and Canada, whose national team was mostly packed with NHL players at that time.

"Yes, it is possible that he can come, although not being able within the [anniversary] dates of the Super Series. He [Esposito] is shooting a documentary now and Putin issued a decree earlier [in March 2020] to award him [Esposito] with the Order of Friendship," the 75-year-old Soviet ice hockey star said in an interview with TASS.

Phil Esposito, the best scorer of the 1972 Super Series encounter between the ice hockey teams of the Soviet Union and Canada, announced to TASS on Thursday his plans of coming to Russia either in September or October.

"He [Esposito] wants Vladimir Putin to personally award him with the Order of Friendship and to secure this moment in his documentary’s video," Yakushev said. "If it happens, it would be great for him and the film as well. I believe this is what should happen."

Speaking to TASS earlier, Esposito said: "I did a documentary called Espo’s Russia. We were going to bring it out this year and I was up on ahead of one more segment to do and we wanted to do it with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. He agreed to do it."