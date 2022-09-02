Russian Olympic officials to do utmost for national athletes to join 2024 Summer Games

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is going to keep insisting on the national team’s full-fledged participation in the qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Friday.

"The most important thing is to get started with the Olympic qualifiers. It is our priority and we are working in this direction," Pozdnyakov told journalists. "I have nothing to say about the so-called ‘point of no return’ because each sport has its own regulations regarding the qualifiers. This is why the phrase ‘the point of no return’ has nothing to do with the current situation."

"We will keep insisting on the full-fledged participation of all our athletes in the [2024 Olympics] qualifying tournaments and all of our diplomatic efforts are aimed at this," he continued.

"Diplomacy is about silence and this is why we are not making loud statements in the near future," Pozdnyakov added.

Following the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024, while Los Angeles will hold the Games in 2028.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Early last month, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild that it was still too early to alter the IOC's February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular: "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, no national colors."