Rublev favorite to win match versus Shapovalov — Russian tennis chief

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev should be favored to win his 2022 US Open 3rd Round match against opponent Denis Shapovalov of Canada, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Friday.

Rublev reached the 3rd Round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in the United States after defeating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea on Thursday in straight sets, 6-3; 6-0; 6-4.

"Rublev was nervous in the opening three games and couldn’t handle his serve. Then everything went smoothly for him," Tarpishchev said. "He looked good in terms of his play. His opponent did not match the speed which Andrey [Rublev] played at."

"Andrey has a better chance for success compared to Shapovalov in their upcoming encounter. Consistency will be the most important factor and Shapovalov makes mistakes," the RTF president added.

Rublev, 24, has won 11 ATP tournaments. Reaching the quarterfinals has thus far been the best result for him in Grand Slams. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and won the 2021 Davis Cup.

The 2022 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 29 and September 11. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is the reigning US Open champion. Both Medvedev and Rublev are playing under a neutral status at the Grand Slam tournament in New York.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.