Russian sports chief praises 1972 Super Series as ‘good diplomatic bridge’

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The 1972 Super Series between the Soviet and Canadian ice hockey teams served as a good diplomatic bridge to bolster relations between peoples, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS on Friday.

"At that time, sports and this Super Series served as a good diplomatic bridge to strengthen relations between peoples, and in general, sports should be, as it always has been, an ambassador of peace," Matytsin maintained.

The eight ice hockey matches making up the 1972 Super Series were hosted by Canada and the Soviet Union between September 2 and 28 of that year, with Team Canada emerging as the eventual winner. It was the very first hockey encounter between the USSR and Canada, whose national team was mostly packed with NHL players at that time.