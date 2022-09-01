Canada’s best scorer of 1972 Super Series Esposito plans visiting Russia this fall

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Phil Esposito, the best scorer of the 1972 Super Series encounter between the ice hockey teams of the Soviet Union and Canada, announced to TASS his plans of coming to Russia either in September or October.

Eight ice hockey matches of the 1972 Super Series were hosted by Canada and the Soviet Union between September 2 and 28 with the Team of Canada emerging as the eventual winner. It was the very first encounter between the Team of USSR and the Team of Canada, which was mostly packed with NHL players at that time.

"I am actually planning on it sometime this year - either in September or sometime in October maybe. I’m planning it," Esposito said, adding he was sorry that participants of the ice hockey tournament in 1972 were highly unlikely to meet this year.

"…are we going to do something or try to do something with the Russians? I want to, and I voiced my opinion to the [Hockey Canada] Board’s last meeting. I said that I would like to do something with the Russian guys - they can come over here, and we can go over there and vice versa," the Canadian legendary ice hockey player added.

