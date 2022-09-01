Canada’s hockey style changed after 1972 Super Series matches with Soviet Union — Esposito

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Canada switched to a new style of the game of ice hockey after its team had encountered a squad from the Soviet Union in the 1972 Super Series, Canadian legendary forward Phil Esposito told TASS.

Eight ice hockey matches of the 1972 Super Series were hosted by Canada and the Soviet Union between September 2 and 28 with the Team of Canada emerging as the eventual winner. It was the very first encounter between the Team of USSR and the Team of Canada, which was mostly packed with NHL players at that time.

"I think that it [the 1972 Super Series] did change the face of hockey, especially in Canada. I don’t know, but I think, it also changed the face of hockey in Russia. I do," the 80-year-old Canadian ice hockey veteran said in an interview with TASS.

"Russians played more of a style that we played in the 1970s and in the 1980s, and we are playing more like the Russians did in the 1970s and the 1980s. That’s a good thing because you get the best of both," Esposito continued.

"When I watch a guy like [Nikita] Kucherov play, I’m amazed at his talent. But sometimes, he outthinks everybody on the ice, you know what I mean, he’s a very smart hockey player, very smart," he said.

Esposito also praised the way Russia’s NHL’s player Andrey Vasilevsky is goaltending saying "My brother and I started talking about Vasi [Vasilevsky], when he first got here, and my brother said that he moves like a cat. And they call him the Big Cat."

"[Russia’s Mikhail] Sergachev lives not even a block and a half away from me. I don’t get to see them much, because they are younger, they got their lives plus they make more money than I made in my lifetime - in one year," he added.

