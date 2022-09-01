Esposito says Canadian team was not prepared for 1972 clash with Soviet Union

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Canada’s legendary forward Phil Esposito believed that 1972 Super Series matches against the team from the Soviet Union would be something comparable to the NHL’s All-Star Games, the 80-year-old Canadian player said in an interview with TASS.

Ice hockey matches of the 1972 Super Series were hosted by Canada and the Soviet Union between September 2 and 28 with the Team of Canada emerging as the winners. It was the very first encounter between the Team of USSR and the Team of Canada, which was packed with NHL players at that time.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether Esposito tried to turn down an offer to play in the 1972 Super Series, the famous hockey forward replied: "I turned it down twice."

"Once, when Harry Sinden [then-Canada’s Hockey Team Head Coach] called me, and once, when Alan Eagleson [then-Executive Director of the NHL Players Association] called me," Esposito said.

"I turned them down. I didn’t want to go, my brother didn’t want to go," he continued. "We had a nice hockey school, we were fine, and we were going to a training camp and I thought that it was going to be like an All-Star Game, and I was not interested."

Esposito said he agreed to play after his Boston Bruins teammate Bobby Orr called him.

"…he was my teammate and my friend. And because Bobby asked me - I played," Esposito said. "My brother was forced [to play], because with me going and he could not. Now, if he was not a good goalie he could have. But he was a hell of a goalie."

Esposito also said that his Canadian team were not properly training for the first match against the Soviet squad and eventually lost it 3-7.

"After that first game, when we got three penalties in the first period, and clearly they blitzed us, I remember that in the dressing room, when it was 93 degrees [Fahrenheit, almost 34 degrees Celsius] in Montreal and there was no air conditioning - we didn’t train properly," he said. "We didn’t train properly at all, and we were not ready to play. At least I know that I was not, and I am sure that lot of the other guys weren’t either."

The full text of the interview is available via a link.