IOC chief Bach to continue recommending suspension of Russia, Belarus, Olympic champ says

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach is an inconsistent sports executive, who failed to preserve the integrity of the international sports and the Olympic Movement under complicated political conditions, Russia’s Olympic champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene told TASS on Wednesday.

"Nobody has the right of depriving athletes of the right to convert their abilities and the introduced restrictions in regard to the Russian and Belarusian athletes after the IOC strong recommendations made the complicated situation even worse," Lasitskene said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that Bach will be forced extending his recommendations because there is no other decent way out for him from this situation," she continued. "It is easier for him to keep pretending that are no and never have been athletes from Russia and Belarus."

On June 9, Lasitskene sent an open letter to IOC President Bach criticizing him over the Olympic organization’s decision to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes based on their nationality.

"I haven’t received a reply yet. But I was suspecting from the very beginning that there would be no reply, because the IOC management earlier repeated numerously its stance. However, it was important for me to state my opinion on this issue and point out to the fact that Bach keeps changing his stance and occasionally contradicts himself."

Russia’s global sports isolation

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Early this month, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild that it was still early to alter IOC’s February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, no national colors."