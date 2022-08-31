Karatsev fails to reach second round of US Open Tennis Championships

TASS, August 31. Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev on Wednesday lost to Italian Fabio Fognini in the first round of the US Open tournament.

The meeting ended with a score of 1-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 in favor of the Italian. In the second round, he will play against the winner of the meeting between World No 3 Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Australian Rinky Hijikata.

Karatsev, 28, is the winner of three ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments and is currently rated as the World No 38 in the ATP Rankings. Karatsev’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments series was to reach the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open. Karatsev also won a silver medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in mixed doubles (in pair with Yelena Vesnina).

Fognini, 35, is the World No 60 and has nine ATP titles. The Italian's best result at Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the quarterfinals.

The US Open has been held since 1881 and is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the season. All matches are played on hard surface. The competition ends on September 11, and the prize fund is $60 million. The reigning winner of the tournament is Russia's Daniil Medvedev.