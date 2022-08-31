Rublev reaches second round of US Open Tennis Championships

TASS, August 31. Russia's Andrey Rublev defeated Serbia's Laslo Djere in a first-round match at the US Open Tennis Championships. The match took place on Wednesday night.

The match ended 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4 in favor of the Russian, who was seeded ninth. Rublev will play against Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the second round.

Previously, Pavel Kotov of Russia finished his US Open career. He lost in the first round to American Brandon Nakashima.

Rublev, 24, is the winner of 11 ATP tournaments. Reaching the quarterfinals has so far been the best result for him at previous Grand Slam tournaments. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played in pair with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and won the 2021 Davis Cup.

Djere, 27, ranks 64th in the world rankings. He has two ATP titles under his belt. He never got past the third round at Grand Slam tournaments.

The US Open has been held since 1881 and is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the season. All matches are played on hard surface. The competition ends on September 11, and the prize fund is $60 million. The reigning winner of the tournament is Russia's Daniil Medvedev.