MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Monday defeated US player Stefan Kozlov in a first-round game of the US Open.

The game ended with a score of 6:2, 6:4, 6:0 in favor of Medvedev, who was seeded No. 1. In the second round he’ll face the winner of the encounter between France’s Arthur Rinderknech and Quentin Halys.