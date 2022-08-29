Russian tennis star Medvedev maintains top place in newly-published ATP Rankings

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev maintained the top spot the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Top-10 of the world’s best tennis players, according to the ATP Rankings list released on Monday.

Medvedev, 26, holds the place of the World’s No. 1 for 12 weeks in a row and for 15 weeks in total, because he previously topped the ATP Rankings between February 28 and March, 21, 2022.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List remained unchanged compared to the previous weekly edition and is as follows: 1st Daniil Medvedev (Russian athlete playing under a neutral status at ATP tournaments), 2nd Alexander Zverev (Germany), 3rd Rafael Nadal (Spain), 4th Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), 5th Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), 6th Novak Djokovic (Serbia), 7th Casper Ruud (Norway), 8th Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 9th Cameron Norrie (Great Britain), and 10th Hubert Hurkacz (Poland).

Two weeks ago, Medvedev reached the semifinals round of the 2022 Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, which was hosted by the US city of Cincinnati, and was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-7 (6-8); 6-3; 3-6. The Russian tennis star is now reading to defend his title at the upcoming Grand Slam tournament in the United States.

The 2022 US Open is held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 29 and September 11. Medvedev is the winner of the 2021 US Open in men’s singles.

The Russian player currently leads the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Top-10 Rankings playing under a neutral status at international tennis tournaments. The 26-year-old player from Russia is the winner of 14 ATP tournaments. He is also the winner of the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.