Skateboarders from 25 countries set to take part in 2022 Grand Skate Tour in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Athletes representing 25 countries are scheduled to take part in the 2022 Grand Skate Tour international skateboarding tournament in the Russian capital of Moscow next month, Ilya Vdovin, the president of the Russian Skateboarding Federation (RSF), said on Wednesday.

Moscow’s All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) was earlier picked up as the venue for the 2022 Grand Skate Tour international skateboard tournament between September 2 and 11.

"Representatives of 25 countries are expected to arrive for the Grand Skate Tour next month in Moscow," Vdovin told journalists. "The fact that we [Russia] have a list of unfriendly countries does not mean that the peoples of these countries are unfriendly to us."

"We know all these people, we skated together for many years, managed to handle huge projects, they served as referees with us and they had the sport of skateboarding in the top priority saying that politics was a dirty deed," the RSF president continued.

"We all remain being as friends despite all complications regarding travel logistics because many of them would be making their way here [Moscow] with four flight shifts," Vdovin stated.

"They understand that the Grand Skate Tour is a top-level global product. We are very grateful that Moscow offered us an opportunity to organize this tournament at a new level," he added.

Organizers of the 2022 Grand Skate Tour skateboarding competition in Moscow offer over 1.2 million rubles (over $20,000) in prize money.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments. Numerous international sports tournaments, which were earlier scheduled to be hosted by Russia and Belarus, had been either cancelled or relocated.