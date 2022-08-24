Russian figure skater Maria Dmitriyeva eyes national affiliation switch over ban

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Maria Dmitriyeva has submitted an application with the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR) asking to be allowed to receive Israeli sports citizenship, FSFR Director General Alexander Kogan told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have already received a relevant request from Israel. She has Israeli citizenship. The [FSFR] Executive Committee will consider this request," Kogan said.

The 14-year-old Dmitriyeva was previously trained in the school of Alexey Mishin. Skating last season she finished 7th at the Russian Figure Skating Junior’s Cup in the city of Yoshkar-Ola.

On March 1, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions.

In early June, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided at its Congress to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.