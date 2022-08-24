Turkey’s Adana Demispor FC praises inaugural match of Russian striker Dzyuba

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian forward Artyom Dzyuba, who is now playing for Turkish football club Adana Demispor, will assume greater responsibility as soon as he gets acquainted more closely with his new teammates, Sports Director of Adana Demispor Gokhan Gokturk told TASS on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, Adana Demispor announced that it signed a one-year contract with Russian Zenit St. Petersburg FC’s striker and former captain of the Russian national football team Dzyuba with an option to extend the deal for another year.

On August 22, Adana Demispor lost its away match 2-4 against Fenerbahce, while Dzyuba scored one of the goals for Adana Demispor in his inaugural match with the Turkish football club. Adana Demispor is now scheduled to face Umraniyespor FC at home on August 27.

"He was very enthusiastic for the first game. As he gets to know his friends and team, he will take on more responsibility," Gokturk said in an interview with TASS. "Now he will be more enthusiastic and willing in front of our fans at home."

"He is the best player in Russia, there is no need to discuss this issue," Adana Demispor FC Sports Director Gokturk added.

Dzyuba is playing now for the Turkish club with another former Zenit FC player, namely Yaroslav Rakitsky, a Ukrainian defender, who signed up for a one-year contract with Adana Demispor FC late last month with an option for another 12-month extension.

Former captain of the Russian national football team Dzyuba, 34, joined Zenit St. Petersburg FC in 2015 and scored 108 goals in all of his 249-match appearances also winning with the club four national championships and four titles of the Super Cup of Russia. He parted ways with the club earlier this year.

During his stint with the national squad, Dzyuba scored 30 goals in his 50-match appearances, becoming the top scorer in the history of the national team, leaving behind in 2nd place Alexander Kerzhakov (30 goals in 90 matches played) and in 3rd place Vladimir Beschastnykh (26 goals in 71 matches played).

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Russia in 11 cities across the country, Dzyuba led his national squad to the quarterfinals stage of the global football championship, where Russia lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout (3-4) following a tense match, which ended with a 2-2 draw in the main time. Dzyuba booked three goals and two assists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.