Croatian footballer Moro leaves Dynamo Moscow FC for Italy’s Bologna on lease terms

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Croatian midfielder Nikola Moro was transferred on a lease from Russia’s Dynamo Moscow football club to Italy’s Bologna, Nicolo Schira, a journalist with Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, announced on his Twiter account.

According to him, the Croatian player will be playing for the Italian football club on the lease until the end of the current season with a rent-to-own option standing at six million Euros ($5.96 million). If the Italian club decides to buy out Moro he is most likely to sign a four-year contract with Bologna FC.

Moro, 24, joined Dynamo Moscow FC in the 2020/2021 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL). Playing for the titled football club from the Russian capital of Moscow he scored five goals in 66 matches.

Dynamo Moscow FC is currently 4th with 12 points after six rounds played of the 2022/2023 RPL season. The club defeated at home Spartak Moscow FC last week (1-0). Croatia’s Moro was ordered to leave the field on the 89th minute of the match after a referee flashed him a 2nd yellow card.