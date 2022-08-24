Russian national team to skip 2022 World Wrestling Championship in Serbia

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian national wrestling team will skip the 2022 World Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held in Serbia on September 10-18, President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili told TASS on Wednesday.

"The championship will certainly be held without our participation," he said. "This is a settled matter."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments. Numerous international sports tournaments, which were earlier scheduled to be hosted by Russia and Belarus, had been either cancelled or relocated.

The international governing body for the sport of wrestling, United World Wrestling (UWW), announced on March 2 its decision to suspend Russian athletes from all international wrestling tournaments. Mamiashvili announced in May that the RWF might challenge this decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).