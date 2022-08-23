UEFA keeps ban on Crimean football clubs set to play within Russian Football Union

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Football clubs from the Russian republic of Crimea are still invalid to participate in tournaments of the Russian Football Union (RFU), Europe’s governing football body, UEFA, said in a statement for TASS on Tuesday.

The presidium of Russia’s Football National League (FNL) announced earlier a decision to form a task group, which would gauge the readiness of Crimea’s professional football clubs to play within the RFU framework. Sergey Borodin, the head of the Crimean Football Union (CFU), told TASS earlier that the task group could be expected visiting Crimea already on August 27.

"We kindly refer you to the following decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee in December 2014: With regard to the situation in Crimea, and following on from the decision of the UEFA Emergency Panel of 22 August 2014, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to prohibit Crimean clubs to play in competitions organized by the Russian Football Union (RFS) as from 1 January 2015 and for the region to be considered as a "special zone" for football purposes until further notice," the statement reads.

The press service of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated later the same decision in regard to Russian football. Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

In early August, Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Russian Federation Council and a Crimean senator, stated that Russia’s governing body of football (RFU) should grant the membership status for football clubs representing Crimea.

Following Crimea’s reunification with Russia in March 2014 the UEFA ruled to organize the Crimean football championship pursuing the task of the football development on the peninsula. The Crimean Football Union (CFU) enjoys a special status with UEFA and was officially registered in mid-July 2015. The CFU is in charge of organizing the premier league championship with eight teams on the tournament’s roster.

"I believe that the RFU should include the Crimean clubs," Kovitidi said in early August. "Crimea is an inseparable part of Russia and this is what the Constitution states. The principle law of the state must be observed."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Crimean reunification

After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a coup in February 2014, mass protests erupted in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. On March 11, 2014, Crimea’s Supreme Council and Sevastopol City Council adopted a declaration of independence.

On March 15, 2014, the Crimean authorities held a referendum on reuniting with Russia. Most voters supported the idea (96.77% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol), with turnout reaching 80%. On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Ukraine, the United States and the European Union refused to recognize Crimea’s independence and its decision to reunite with Russia.