Russian tennis chief says Medvedev ready to defend his title at 2022 US Open

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev is ready for a successful performance at the upcoming 2022 US Open tournament as he showed a decent play at the previous tournament last week in Cincinnati, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Monday.

Last week, Medvedev reached the semifinals round of the 2022 Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, which was hosted by the US city of Cincinnati, and was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-7 (6-8); 6-3; 3-6.

"Daniil seemed to be playing decently in terms of the game, except for his serves," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "He lost the semifinals match because of errors in all of his serves and booked a low efficiency percentage on the first serve."

"However, if we consider the game on the whole, he managed to gain in many aspects and looked decent on the whole," the RTF chief continued. "There is nothing terrible about him failing to clear the semifinals round or winning the tournament [in Cincinnati]."

"He is ready for the [2022] US Open and he is absolutely able to show a good performance there given a lucky draw," Tarpishchev added.

The 2022 US Open will be held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 29 and September 11. Medvedev is the winner of the 2021 US Open in men’s singles.

The Russian player currently leads the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Top-10 Rankings playing under a neutral status at international tennis tournaments. The 26-year-old player from Russia is the winner of 14 ATP tournaments. He is also the winner of the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations, and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.