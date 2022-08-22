Russia’s Andrey Rublev drops out of ATP’s top 10

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has dropped out of the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Top-10, where he had held a solid spot since October 12, 2020, according to the ATP Rankings list released on Monday.

Last week, Rublev failed to clear Round 3 of the 2022 Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, which was hosted by the US city of Cincinnati and failed to maintain the points awarded to him for playing in the final of the tournament in Cincinnati last year.

According to the newly-published ATP Rankings list, Rublev, who plays under a neutral status at ATP tournaments, is now 11th compared to last week’s edition of the ratings, where he held 8th place.

Rublev, 24, is the winner of 11 ATP tournaments. Reaching the quarterfinals has so far been the best result for him at previous Grand Slam tournaments. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played in pair with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and won the 2021 Davis Cup.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is as follows: 1st Daniil Medvedev (Russian athlete playing under a neutral status at ATP tournaments), 2nd Alexander Zverev (Germany), 3rd Rafael Nadal (Spain), 4th Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), 5th Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), 6th Novak Djokovic (Serbia), 7th Casper Ruud (Norway), 8th Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 9th Cameron Norrie (Great Britain), and 10th Hubert Hurkacz (Poland).

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.