Daniil Medvedev fails to reach final of Cincinnati Masters 2022

TASS, August 21. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev lost to Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters 2022 on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, seeded 4th, and Medvedev, top seed at the tournament, played 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-3 in Tsitsipas’ favor. In the final, the Greek player is to meet Croatian Borna Coric (no seed), who defeated UK’s Cameron Norrie, seeded 9th, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Medvedev, 26, is World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings List. The Russian is the winner of 14 ATP tournaments. He is also the winner of the 2021 US Open and the 2022 Davis Cup.

Tsitsipas, 24, is No. 7 in the ATP Rankings List. He has won nine tournaments under the auspices of the organization. His best result at Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the finals of the French Open (2021).

The 2022 Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is organized on outdoor hard courts between August 15 and 21 in the city of Cincinnati, the US state of Ohio, and has $6.2 million in prize money up for grabs.