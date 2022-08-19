Daniil Medvedev advances to semifinals at Cincinnati Masters 2022

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev beat US’ Taylor Fritz in a quarterfinal at Cincinnati Masters 2022 on Friday.

World No. 1 (top seed at the tournament) downed the American 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 at the quarterfinal of the 2022 Western & Southern Open tournament. Fritz is the No. 11 seed. Medvedev will play the winner of the match between Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas (the No.4 seed) or US’ John Isner (unseeded at the tournament).

Medvedev, 26, is World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings List. The Russian is the winner of 14 ATP tournaments. He is also the winner of the 2021 US Open.

The 2022 Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is organized on outdoor hard courts between August 15 and 21 in the city of Cincinnati, the US state of Ohio, and has $6.2 million in prize money up for grabs.