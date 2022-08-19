Russia’s Formula One GP promoter Rosgonki slams F1 CEO Domenicali’s statement

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia takes into account the recently voiced opinion of Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali and expects the refund over the cancelled 2022 F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, Alexei Titov, the director general of ANO Rosgonki enterprise in charge of the F1 race organization in Russia, said on Friday.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Germany’s Sport Bild on Thursday that Russia would never hold Formula One Grands Prix in the future. "We will not have any more negotiations with them. There will be no more racing there," the German daily quoted Italy’s Domenicali as saying.

"The current situation in the world of sports is extremely politicized," Titov said. "In view of this context we must accept the statement of Domenicali. There was a bold political context in everything he said and it had nothing to do with the spirit of sports."

"The future of our relations is in unclear today. We will take into account Domenicali’s stance in our future work," Titov added.

In late February, the FIA F1 executive management announced a decision to cancel the 2022 F1 Grand Prix in Russia’s Sochi, scheduled for September 23-25.

On March 3, the executive management of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Formula One severed a contract on the organization of the F1 racing series Grands Prix on the territory of Russia, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as a reason.

According to a statement from FIA F1 press office on March 3, "Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter. It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future."

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold the F1 Russia Grand Prix was extended until 2025.

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area has already successfully hosted eight F1 Grand Prix races.

The Formula One press office announced on June 26, 2021 that the Igora Drive racing track near St. Petersburg will be the host the Russian stage of Formula One races from 2023.

In November 2020, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) issued an official license for the Igora Drive circuit, acknowledging the track as suitable for hosting Formula One races. The Igora Drive became Russia’s third auto racing track, which was officially licensed by FIA for holding Formula One races.