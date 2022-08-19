Zenit FC chief wishes Russia’s striker Dzyuba ‘good luck’ playing in Turkey

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Former players of Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg football club Artyom Dzyuba and Yaroslav Rakitsky should display the best of their abilities playing for Turkish FC Adana Demispor, Zenit FC Director General Alexander Medvedev told TASS on Friday.

Turkey’s Adana Demispor announced on Thursday that it signed a one-year contract with Zenit FC’s striker and former captain of the Russian national football team Dzyuba with an option to extend the deal for another year.

Dzyuba is now set to play for the Turkish club with another former Zenit FC player, namely Yaroslav Rakitsky, a Ukrainian defender, who signed up for a one-year contract with Adana Demispor FC late last month with an option for another 12-month extension.

"I have already conveyed [my] good luck wishes to Artyom [Dzyuba] and also wished that together with Rakitsky they would raise a ruckus and boost the level of competitiveness within the Great Four of the Turkish [national football] championship," Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.

"This is a decent, stable and financially reliable football club and it is no coincidence that [Italy’s striker Mario] Balotelli is already playing for its squad," Medvedev continued. "In any case, I believe that the combination of such players would help the club offer fierce competition to Turkish football leaders."

Former captain of the Russian national football team Dzyuba, 33, joined Zenit St. Petersburg FC in 2015 and scored 108 goals in all of his 249-match appearances also winning with the club four national championships and four titles of the Super Cup of Russia. He parted ways with the club earlier this year.

During his stint with the national squad, Dzyuba scored 30 goals in his 50-match appearances, becoming the top scorer in the history of the national team, leaving behind in 2nd place Alexander Kerzhakov (30 goals in 90 matches played) and in 3rd place Vladimir Beschastnykh (26 goals in 71 matches played).

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Russia in 11 cities across the country, Dzyuba led his national squad to the quarterfinals stage of the global football championship, where Russia lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout (3-4) following a tense match, which ended with a 2-2 draw in the main time. Dzyuba booked three goals and two assists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.