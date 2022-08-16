Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collect over 6,860 doping samples in January-July

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Doping-control officers from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected 6,863 doping samples from national athletes between January and July 2022, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova told TASS on Tuesday.

"Despite all logistics complications and problems regarding payments that were intended for our contractors we have managed to swiftly reorganize our work in order to keep implementing the national anti-doping program in its full volume," Loginova said.

"There are 6,863 doping samples collected between January and July [2022]," RUSADA Director General Loginova stated.

In late March this year RUSADA inked a deal with the Turkish anti-doping laboratory, which is accredited with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Under the limited air flights across Europe, RUSADA received a chance under this deal to promptly deliver analysis of blood samples as well as to keep up with the required program of athletes’ biological passports.

Loginova also told TASS that RUSADA received 39 applications from national athletes requesting TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemptions) permissions in the first half of this year.

"RUSADA received 39 requests for TUE permissions between January and July and 21 of them were approved," she said.

TUE is a term used by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the United States Anti-Doping Agency and it allows an athlete to legally consume a drug from the list of banned substances if an athlete is "required to take [the drug] to treat an illness or condition." A number of experts believe that many athletes evade penalties for doping abuse using TUE permits.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.