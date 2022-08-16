IBU’s plans to keep Russian athletes fenced off are politicized — Russia’s biathlon body

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) believes it was a hypocritical and politicized decision on behalf of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) to recommend a further suspension for Russian and Belarusian athletes, the RBU press service said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the IBU Executive Board recommended the organization’s Congress to extend indefinitely the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sports tournaments.

"We believe that today’s IBU Executive Board voiced recommendations in regard to athletes from Russia and Belarus are hypocritical and politicized and, just like the March decisions, they contradict the IBU Constitution and inflict damages on the global sport of biathlon," the RBU press office said in a statement.

The International Biathlon Union launched on March 17 a procedure to suspend the membership of the Russian Biathlon Union with immediate effect. The world’s governing body of biathlon also launched a similar procedure in regard to biathlon athletes representing Belarus.

On March 29, the IBU Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the membership of sports federations from Russia and Belarus. The IBU also stated that biathlon skiers representing Russia and Belarus would have no right submitting individual applications to participate in tournaments organized by the International Biathlon Union.