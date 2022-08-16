World’s governing biathlon body IBU set to extend suspension of Russian athletes

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) has recommended the organization’s Congress to extend indefinitely the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sports tournaments, the press office of IBU said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The IBU Executive Board has decided to recommend to the IBU Congress to maintain the suspension of the [Russian Biathlon Union] RBU’s and [Belarussian Federation of Biathlon] BiFB’s membership of the IBU until certain conditions are met," the statement reads.

"The Executive Board is also seeking confirmation by the IBU Congress for its earlier decision that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials will continue to not be allowed to compete in international events until further notice to protect athlete safety and the integrity of the IBU competitions," according to the statement.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.