Russia’s football official Alayev elected as president of Russian Premier League

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Alayev was unanimously elected on Tuesday the president of the Russian Premier League (RPL) for the term of five years.

Alayev, 42, was the sole candidate running in the election. He served as the RPL acting president since June 27, when his predecessor Ashot Khachaturyants decided to leave the post of the league’s president. Khachaturyants, who used to head the RFU Refereeing Commission, was unanimously elected the RPL president after voting at a general meeting of the league’s clubs on November 22, 2021.

RPL’s newly-elected President Alayev is now the 8th official at the helm of Russia’s top tier football league following Vitaly Mutko (2001-2003), Valery Filatov (2003), Yevgeny Giner (2003-2004, 2006), Yury Zavarzin (2004-2006), Mikhail Vorontsov (2006-2007), Sergey Pryadkin (2007-2021) and Khachaturyants.

Alayev also served previously as the RFU acting president (between December 2017 and December 2018). He assumed the post of the RFU Secretary General in 2019 and holds a seat in the RFU Executive Committee since 2021.