Russia’s Kudermetova advances to next round in Cincinnati with straight sets win

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Veronika Kudermetova cleared on Monday the opening round of the 2022 Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, which is hosted by the US city of Cincinnati this month, with the straight sets win.

Kudermetova’s match against of Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic lasted for 1 hour and 14 minutes and ended in favor of the Russian player, who booked the final win of 6-3: 6-3.

She is now scheduled to face in Round 2 the winner of the tournament’s opening match between unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic and 15th-seed Simona Halep from Romania.

Russia’s 25-year-old Kudermetova is the winner of one WTA (the Women Tennis Association) tournaments and she is currently rated as the World No 20 in the WTA Rankings. Kudermetova’s best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments was the quarterfinals round of the 2022 French Open.

The 2022 Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is organized on outdoor hard courts between August 15 and 21 in the city of Cincinnati, the US state of Ohio, and it offers $2.5 million in prize money up for grabs.

Russian tennis players on global arena

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its ban in regard to the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.

On April 20, the Wimbledon organizers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), announced a decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus citing Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine as a reason. The Wimbledon tournament, one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, has been held in London since 1877. This year, it ran between June 27 and July 10.

The ATP and WTA announced their decisions on May 20 to strip Wimbledon of ranking points due to its move to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing at the 2022 Grand Slam tournament in London, as it violated the fundamental principles stipulating that players of any nationality can enter tournaments based on their merits and without any type of discrimination.